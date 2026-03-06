The Paoli Police Department is recognizing two community partners for their support in helping provide equipment and resources for the department.

According to a recent post from the department, a Public Safety Grant from Hoosier Uplands allowed officers to purchase two additional in car 800 megahertz radios.

The equipment helps improve communication with dispatch, particularly while officers are responding to emergencies or operating in areas with weaker radio signals.

The department also thanked Velocity Auto Sales for a recent donation raised during the business’s grand opening event.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help replace outdated or damaged equipment used by officers during daily operations.

Police say support from local organizations and businesses continues to help the department improve safety and service throughout the community.