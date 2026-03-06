Students from the Spanish Academic Team at Perry Central High School recently competed at the USI Language Bowl, finishing just one point shy of first place.

The team correctly answered 17 out of 20 questions during the competition, held Monday at the University of Southern Indiana.

Students also had the opportunity to watch a skit team performance and reconnect with Perry Central alumni during the event.

School officials say the students represented Perry Central with pride. A special thank you was also extended to teacher Frau Hagedorn for helping make the experience possible for the students.