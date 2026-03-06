A dispatcher in Daviess County is being recognized for his actions earlier this week that helped save a life.

Officials say dispatcher Sylvester Maang remained on the phone for nearly three hours with a caller who had expressed intentions of harming himself.

During the call, Maang provided steady reassurance and support while emergency responders were directed to the situation.

Authorities say his calm approach and dedication helped law enforcement safely resolve the incident.

His actions are being credited with playing a key role in protecting the caller and preventing a tragedy.

Officials say they are proud of Maang and the other dispatchers who were on duty that night for their professionalism and commitment to serving the community.