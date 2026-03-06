Ruzena “Oli” Bonifer, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away with her husband by her side at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Oli was born on July 5, 1939, in Prague, Czechoslovakia, to Alois Bouma and Fransika Boumova. She married David Bonifer on January 22, 1971, at Wiesbaden, Germany.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Oil enjoyed reading, listening to music, and playing cards with family.

Surviving is her husband of 55 years, David Bonifer, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, three brothers, and four sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruzena “Oli” Bonifer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice.

