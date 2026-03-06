Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple new road closures and reopenings from recent weather causing flooding.

As of Friday, March 6th, 2025, at 8:55 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 150 North – West of County Road 750 West
  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South (River Bottoms)
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 600 North – East of Kellerville Road
  • Dubois Road North East – South of State Road 56
  • Meridian Road – South of State Road 162
  • St Anthony Road West – South of Schnellville Road
  • County Road 230 South – East of State Road 162
  • County Road 300 North – West of County Road 175 East
  • County Road 175 East – South of County Road 300 North
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
  • County Road 400 South – East of US 231
  • County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
On By Celia Neukam

