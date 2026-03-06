The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is expanding its quarterly grant program, offering new funding opportunities for both local businesses and nonprofit organizations across the county.

Under the updated program, the Chamber will award a $1,000 grant to a Chamber-member business and a $500 grant to a nonprofit organization serving Dubois County residents. The initiative is designed to support growth, innovation, and community impact throughout the area.

Grant funds may be used for a variety of projects, including equipment purchases, facility improvements, marketing initiatives, program expansion, or other investments that help strengthen local organizations and services.

To qualify, business applicants must be physically located in Dubois County, employ 50 or fewer full-time employees, be locally owned and operated, maintain current membership with the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, and be in good standing with the Indiana Secretary of State.

Nonprofit applicants must serve Dubois County residents, be physically located within the county, operate locally, and also be in good standing with the Indiana Secretary of State.

Applications for the current round of funding must be submitted by March 30. Full eligibility requirements and application forms for both business and nonprofit grants are available on the Chamber’s website.

Anyone seeking additional information about the program can contact the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce directly.