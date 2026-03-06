Windell J. Toby, age 78, of Jasper, passed away from complications of mesothelioma asbestos cancer on March 5, 2026 at Serenity Springs at Northwood in Jasper.

He was born in DeRidder, Louisiana on May 11, 1947 to Bernard and Vergie (Hauk) Toby. He married Brenda Cooper on December 30, 1966 in Wickliffe, Indiana. Windell was a veteran and served our country in the United States Army in Vietnam; a member of 1st Baptist Church in Jasper; D.A.V. and Jasper V.F.W. Post # 673. He worked at the power plant for the City of Jasper 44 ½ years. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William “Bill” and James Toby; and a sister, Mae (John) Bennett.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Toby of Jasper, a daughter, Melissa (Dave) Fischer of Haysville; a son, Brad (Melissa) Toby of Vienna, West Virginia; siblings, Earl (Ann) Toby of Elyria, Ohio, Viola Shupe of Paoli, Irene (Clarence) Dillman of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Leo (Peggy) Toby of Orleans, Glen (Roberta) Toby of Marengo, Catherine (Terry) Thomas of Elizabethtown, Henry (Kathy) Toby of Birdseye, Dorothy (Mike) Kellams of Birdseye; a sister-in-law, Sandy Toby; three grandchildren, Dustin, Alisha, Kayla; and two great-grandchildren, Grace and Neveah.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will take place at Wickliffe Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com