A new study by Orlando, FL, Auto Justice Attorney, Michael T. Gibson, shows two-lane roads in Indiana have the highest fatality rate of all road types across the state.

Indiana’s two-lane roads account for 72% of all Indiana driver deaths – having killed 4,711 drivers since 2019. The number equates to one life lost every nine hours and 18 deaths every week.

Indiana Driver Deaths by Road Type (2019–2023):

Road Type5-Year TotalShare of Total
Two lanes4,71171.8%
Three lanes77411.8%
Four lanes5197.9%
Five lanes4737.2%
Six lanes400.6%
One lane270.4%
Seven+ lanes140.2%

In addition the state has the 3rd highest per capita fatality rate among 20 states, according to NHTSA FARS data from 2019 to 2023.

To read the full report and methodology this data came from by Auto Justice Attorney, Michael T. Gibson, visit: docs.google.com/document/d/1CdzX9C4PEz6qPTimknW1bY6Yf2dXY9Za0ZRybXd2pJo/edit?tab=t.0.

