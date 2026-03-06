Multiple elementary school students from the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools will soon be using their culinary skills to create recipes for the 2026 “Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge”.

The national initiative, now in its sixteenth year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen. Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools will be joining the contest with 200+ other school districts across the country holding Future Chefs events for over 2,500 other competing students.

Seven Jasper Elementary school students submitted healthy recipes inspired by their favorite lunch meals and all seven were selected to participate in the district-wide finals event on Wednesday, March 11th. The students selected were:

Adeline Harper

Cassidee Herbig

Charlotte Foster

Luana Vaal

Grayson Bridgewater

Kelly Argota

Perrin Spond

These finalists will prepare and present their creations in the Jasper Elementary School Cafeteria before being assessed on criteria including originality, taste, kid friendliness, and use of healthy ingredients.

The winning student will be considered along with other district winners for 5 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will later vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com.