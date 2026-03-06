Latest News

Saint Meinrad Seminary Choir to Perform Lenten Prayer and Music Program Greater Jasper Elementary Students to Compete in Future Chefs District Finals Dubois County Chamber Expands Quarterly Grant Program for Businesses and Nonprofits Flooded Road Closures Raise to 18 in Dubois County Quick Thinking Daviess County Dispatcher Praised for Preventing Tragedy

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cultural Events has scheduled a Lenten prayer and music program titled “Meditations on the Seven Last Words” by the Saint Meinrad Seminary Choir.

The service is free and open to the public, and will be held on Thursday, March 19, at 7 PM Central time in the school’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel in St. Meinrad.

This Lenten program will be a meditation on the seven last words of Jesus before his death on the cross, including a Gospel reading, reflection, and a choral piece for each of the seven last words.

Parking will be available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501, and for updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post