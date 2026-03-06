Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cultural Events has scheduled a Lenten prayer and music program titled “Meditations on the Seven Last Words” by the Saint Meinrad Seminary Choir.

The service is free and open to the public, and will be held on Thursday, March 19, at 7 PM Central time in the school’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel in St. Meinrad.

This Lenten program will be a meditation on the seven last words of Jesus before his death on the cross, including a Gospel reading, reflection, and a choral piece for each of the seven last words.

Parking will be available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501, and for updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.