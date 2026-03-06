Harold D. “Don” Barth passed away on March 4, 2026, succumbing to a long battle with several undiagnosed health conditions and the aftereffects of the COVID-19 virus.

Don was born to Harold A. and Edna (Schreiner) Barth on February 15, 1949. Being given the same first name as his father, he was known by his middle name, Donald, going by “Donnie,” Don, or in his later years “Poppy” to his children and grandchildren.

He grew up and attended school in Ferdinand and graduated from St. Ferdinand High School in 1967.

Don and his two sisters lost their parents at a very young age, with their father passing away from heart failure in 1963, and their mother passing from complications of polio shortly after in 1964. Along with the help and kindness of individuals in their community, he and his sisters took care of each other until adulthood.

Don focused much of his energy on athletics in his youth and continued to do so through most of his adult life. He excelled in every sport he tried his hand at, particularly baseball, softball, track and field, and basketball. He also coached youth basketball, baseball, and softball. Many people still remember stories of, or watching, Don playing sports, as his intensity and dedication were like no other.

In his later years, he developed a love of bicycling and spent much of his adult life pursuing that passion with fierce intensity. Don often went on 50–100 mile solo rides, logging well over 25,000 miles during his lifetime. Being a spiritual person, when cycling he felt most at peace and most connected to his inner self.

Upon completing high school, he was offered a scholarship to the University of Evansville to play basketball and played on the team under legendary coach Arad McCutchan. After two seasons at the University of Evansville, a heart condition affected his ability to perform at the demands of college basketball. Shortly thereafter, he returned to Ferdinand to be close to his family, started working as an electrician, and reunited with his high school sweetheart, Brenda Oser.

He and Brenda were married in 1972, and in 1978, he started Barth Electric in Mariah Hill, Indiana. He owned and operated the business until his retirement. Don applied the same passion he had for sports to his electrical work and to taking care of his family. Anyone who hired Don to do a job could attest to his great attention to detail and the care he put into his craft, and his handiwork can still be found in many homes in the surrounding area.

He was also a charter member of the Ferdinand Optimist Club, volunteering many hours to his community.

Don took great pride in his children and grandchildren, and was an amazing husband, father, brother, and Poppy.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; two sisters, Janet Knabel and Brenda K. Barth; a son, Phil Barth and his wife Dana Weidenbenner; a daughter, Allison Heichelbech and her husband Klint Heichelbech; five grandchildren: Rory, Quinn, Roan, Parker, and Rhett; a godson, Eric (Robyn) Knabel; two sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law and their spouses; along with many other very close nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Don will take place on Friday, March 20, from 4:00 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Jasper Parklands Pavilion. Anyone who would like to pay their respects to the family is invited to attend. (Carpooling is advised.)

