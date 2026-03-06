Albert L. Sander, age 81, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 11:10 p.m., on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

He was born December 7, 1944, in Ferdinand, Indiana, to Herman and Mary (Pund) Sander. Albert married Mary Lou Buschkoetter on August 21, 1965, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He worked as a machine operator at Kimball for 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and the Holy Name Society. Albert enjoyed playing cards, farming, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors and with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bernard Sander; and two sisters, Rosie Werner and Doretha Schwoeppe.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Sander; one son, Ron (Lynn) Sander; and one daughter, Carla Sander all of Huntingburg; one sister, Irma Vonderheide of Jasper; and three grandchildren, Mikayla, Patrick and Andrew.

Funeral services for Albert Sander will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Monday, March 9, 2026, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Biju Thomas.

Visitation will take place at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m. E.S.T, on Sunday, March 8th. A parish rosary prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, with the public invited.