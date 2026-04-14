Crisis Connection, Inc. is encouraging community participation throughout April in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with a special focus on Denim Day set for April 29, 2026.

Denim Day is an international movement that raises awareness and shows support for survivors of sexual assault. The campaign traces its origins to a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court that overturned a rape conviction, prompting widespread backlash. In response, women in the Italian Parliament wore denim in solidarity with the victim, sparking what has become a global effort to stand with survivors and advocate for change.

As part of the observance, Crisis Connection is inviting local organizations and businesses to get involved by sharing information, encouraging employees to wear denim, and collecting small donations to support survivor services. Additional participation efforts include engaging employees in awareness activities and sharing messages of support through social media.

In addition to Denim Day, the organization is promoting a local event aimed at further community involvement. “Strengths Through Strides: A Community Walk Towards Sexual Violence” is scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jasper Public Library. The event is being held in partnership with Parents Supporting Education and the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition.

Organizers say these efforts are designed to raise awareness, foster community support, and remind survivors that resources are available and that they are not alone.