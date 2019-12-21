“Porch Pirate” thefts on the rise during Christmas season

With Christmas a few days away, porch pirates are taking advantage of packages waiting on owners’ doorsteps.

You’ve had a package stolen off your front doorstep.

Now, what do you do?

According to Indiana State Police Jasper Post PIO, Sergeant David Henderson, there is one important call you need to make before taking matters into your own hands.

Henderson says once the police are involved, there is a process.

However, sometimes these individuals can be hard to catch red-handed. Even for the police. But one special tool can make or break the case. Henderson explains what that is.

The Jasper Police Department is rolling out a new program called “Keep Watch-Keeping Jasper Safe”, where you can register your camera with the Jasper Police Department.

Only Jasper Police would have access to the camera. For more on this: Jasper Police Department Offering Program To Link Personal Security Cameras To Department

The community can also help catch these porch pirates. Henderson says the key is: See Something. Say something.

The Sergeant also tells us having your package delivered to a different address, such as a relative’s house, can help. You can also have it sent directly to your post office so you can pick it up.

If you want packages sent to your own house, there is a new way to keep porch pirates from stealing it.

For more information about porch pirates, call your local law enforcement agency.