Vehicle catches fire in back of Uebelhor and Sons Chevrolet Cadillac parking lot

A vehicle fire claimed a car earlier this morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in the back of the Uebelhor and Sons Chevrolet Cadillac parking lot around 9:30 this morning.

We’re told that one of Uebelhor’s employees went out to start the car to defrost before someone could come and pick it up.

But when she went out to see if it was defrosted, the car was on fire.

No other cars caught on fire and no injuries are reported.