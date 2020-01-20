Louis H. Schitter

Louise H. Schitter, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:25 a.m. on , 2020, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Louise was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1929, to Bernard and Clarissa (Steffen) Kreilein. She married Earl Luker Jr. on , 1949, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 1966. She then married Levienes Schitter on , 1979, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on , 2018.

She worked at Masterbrand Cabinets until retirement.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, D of I, St. Ann’s Society, American Legion Auxiliary , VFW Auxiliary, and the Women of the Moose.

Her passion was making crafts and playing bingo with her sisters.

Surviving are one son, James (Carol) Luker, Jasper, IN, one granddaughter, Mandy (Jason) Uppencamp, Winslow, IN, three great granddaughters, five great great grandchildren, one sister, Florence (Delbert) Angerer, Jasper, IN, and two brothers, Dennis (Virlee) Kreilein, Jasper, IN, and Kenneth (Marge) Kreilein, Celestine, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her two husbands, are four sisters, Marcella Rees, Anna Mae Messier, Alberta Kreilein and an infant, Joann Kreilein.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Louise H. Schitter will be held at 9:30 a.m. on , 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on , 2020 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. The D of I and St. Ann’s will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. and the American Legion Auxiliary will conduct a memorial service at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

