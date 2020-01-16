Perry and Spencer County Organizations To Hold Job Fair at Ivy Tech-Tell City

The Perry County Chamber of Commerce, Perry County Development Corporation, Lincoln Hills Development Corporation, Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ivy Tech – Tell City and Lincolnland Development Corporation will be hosting a large regional Job and Career Fair for many Kentucky and Indiana high school juniors and seniors. The event is also open and free for all job seekers from Perry, Spencer, Crawford, Dubois, Harrison, Orange, Warrick and Pike Counties in Indiana and Hancock, Davies and Breckenridge Counties in Kentucky. The annual Regional Career & Job Fair will be held on March 5, 2020, at Ivy Tech-Tell City from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, CST.

All interested businesses are invited to sign up to attend to promote any available internships, tuition reimbursement, education programs, work skills requirement information and current job and career opportunities. Booth rental for job fair $50 per employer. The event is free for educational institutions, nonprofits, workforce development agencies, and local government.

Setup will begin the morning of March 5, 2020, starting at 7:00 am, CST, at Ivy Tech-Tell City. Each business or organization will have a display table, a chair, company identification sign (with the logo if provided by the employer) and an on-site candidate interview area will be available, upon request.

If you have any additional questions or to make reservations please contact Wendi Rich with the Perry County Chamber: (812) 547-2385 or Amanda Crocket with the Perry County Development Corporation at (812)547-8377.