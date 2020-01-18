Winslow Woman Arrested For Stealing Medication from Employer

A Winslow woman was arrested late yesterday morning on for stealing medications from her job.

Yesterday at 11:30 am, Jasper Police were called to the Commonwealth Pain Management and Spine Facility to the call of an employee stealing medications.

After co-investigating with the facility, they found that 27-year-old Alicia Hill of Winslow was the culprit.

Hill was charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Deception, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 6 Felony, and also an active warrant through Vanderburgh County for Failure to Appear.

Hill was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.