Body Found In Ohio River in Posey County

Posted By: Zach Reuber February 11, 2020

A body has been found in the Ohio River in Posey County.

On Monday, February 10th, Indiana Conservation Officers assisted in the recovery of a woman’s body on the Ohio River near Mt. Vernon.  The body recovered is of a female, but her identity at this time is unknown.

Posey County Coroner took possession of the body.  An autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 9 a.m.

EMA Directors along the Ohio River are being contacted to try and find a possible identification of the victim. 

Be the first to comment on "Body Found In Ohio River in Posey County"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*