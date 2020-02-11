Body Found In Ohio River in Posey County

A body has been found in the Ohio River in Posey County.

On Monday, February 10th, Indiana Conservation Officers assisted in the recovery of a woman’s body on the Ohio River near Mt. Vernon. The body recovered is of a female, but her identity at this time is unknown.

Posey County Coroner took possession of the body. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 9 a.m.

EMA Directors along the Ohio River are being contacted to try and find a possible identification of the victim.