Four Dubois County roads are closed for high water from the recent heavy rain.
Dubois County Highway Department says the following roads remain closed until further notice:
- County Road 800 West, North of County 300 South – River Bottoms
- County Road 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road
- Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South
- 1st Street – Huntingburg, West of County Road 75 West
Transportation officials also say drivers should never drive through flooded roadways.
Remember, “turn around, don’t drown”.
Be the first to comment on "Four Dubois County roads closed for high water"