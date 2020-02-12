Four Dubois County roads closed for high water

Four Dubois County roads are closed for high water from the recent heavy rain.

Dubois County Highway Department says the following roads remain closed until further notice:

County Road 800 West, North of County 300 South – River Bottoms

County Road 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road

Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South

1st Street – Huntingburg, West of County Road 75 West

Transportation officials also say drivers should never drive through flooded roadways.

Remember, “turn around, don’t drown”.