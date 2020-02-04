Indiana State Trooper Arrested After Committing Arson and Insurance Fraud

An Indiana State Trooper is in custody after an investigation revealed he set his house ablaze.

44-year-old Indiana State Trooper Jeremey Galloway has been charged with two Level 4 Felony Counts of Arson, One Level 5 Felony Count of Insurance Fraud, and one Level 6 Felony Count of Arson with Intent to Defraud.

Last October, a house fire in Tell City was reported by someone driving by. Members of the Tell City Fire Department arrived at the home owned by Trooper Galloway and began fighting the fire.

It was quickly learned that there were two separate structure fires on the property. Not only was the home on fire, but an outbuilding as well. The house sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. The outbuilding was destroyed.

An investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office determined that the fire was caused by arson and a criminal investigation was initiated by the Indiana State Police in Jasper.

A lengthy investigation revealed that Trooper Galloway was behind the cause of the house and outbuilding catching fire, with the intent to cash in on insurance claims. The Indiana State Police presented the case to the Perry County Prosecutor on January 21st. Criminal charges were prepared and presented to the Perry County Judge. An arrest warrant was issued on February 4th for Galloway. That same day Galloway was taken into custody without incident by the Indiana State Police and incarcerated in the Perry County Jail.

Galloway is currently on administrative leave without pay.