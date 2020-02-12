Jasper High School student gets opportunity of a lifetime

A Jasper High School student experienced the opportunity of a lifetime.

Tammy Lam spent a day as a senate page with State Senator Mark Messmer last month.

Lam toured the Statehouse, observed a debate from the Senate Floor and talked with Senator Messmer.

6th to 12th-grade students can participate in the page program on Monday through Wednesday during the legislative session.

Groups serve on Wednesday.

For more information about the Senate Page Program, head to IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.