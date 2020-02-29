Police and EMS train for active shooter at French Lick Resort Casino

Millions of people across the country head to school and work every day.

But everything can change within a moment’s notice.

And that is why police agencies are preparing now for the unthinkable.

First responders around the Orange County area joined forces at the French Lick Resort Casino on Wednesday for a special active shooter drill training session.

Orange County Sheriff Deputies, Orange County EMS, French Lick and West Baden Police and Fire Departments and the Indiana State Police worked together, preparing to respond to an active shooter event, should one ever occur.

To make it feel like a real-life scenario, a designated officer played the role of active shooter and used fake bullets and some resort employees volunteered to play victims with fake blood.

After the active shooter portion of the drill was finished, EMT’s rushed into the room to care for the victims.

Indiana State Police has provided free presentations on Unarmed Response to Active Shooter Events since 2013.

These presentations are offered to businesses, schools, and places of worship.

To schedule a program, head to the Indiana State Police website and go to the Active Shooter Preparedness page.