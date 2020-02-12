Traffic Stop Nets Meth, Cocaine, Marijuana and Two Handguns

A simple traffic stop led to the discovery of meth, cocaine, marijuana and two handguns.

Indiana State Troopers pulled over 30-year-old Nicole Pettit of Rockport and 30-year-old Lee Aders of Richland for following too closely in Vanderburgh County early Wednesday morning.

Troopers found 18 grams of marijuana and small amounts of meth and cocaine under Aders seat and a loaded handgun in Pettit’s purse when searching the vehicle.

Another loaded handgun was also found between the console and the front passenger seat.

Aders is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Pettit was cited for possession of a handgun without a permit and was released.