100 year-old receives honorary GED

Last week was a dream come true for one Dubois County resident.

Lucille A. Rudolph is 100-years-old and received an honorary GED through Vincennes University on Friday afternoon.

Rudolph was born in Reeve Township, attended Alfordsville High School, and had lots of siblings.

After turning 16, Rudolph quit school and went to work at a tomato canning factory.

Ever since that day, she always dreamt about getting a GED.

Rudolph says putting the tassel on the other side, and finally holding a diploma in her hands felt surreal.

Friends and family from far and near came to see Rudolph on her special day, including her daughter and her family.

Sharon Held made the trip from Lafayette and says when she saw her mom dressed in a cap and gown, she could not believe her eyes.

Held says she is so proud to call Rudolph her mom.

In the meantime, Held says her mom paints…and sometimes at odd hours of the night.

In fact, some of her paintings were on display around her during the graduation ceremony.

And Rudolph says she will remember the day forever.

Family members even had a sweet surprise for Rudolph towards the end of the graduation ceremony…a giant graduation cake.

She currently lives in Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.