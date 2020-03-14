Community Food Bank Inc. and Dubois County Community Meals offering drive-thru service

The Community Food Bank Inc. and Dubois County Community Meals will remain open.

They will only offer drive-thru service for groceries and meals, effective immediately.

Signs will be posted and attendants will be there to direct traffic flow.

Community Food Bank Inc. manager, Amanda Drew, is asking residents to be patient during this time.

Hours for this program are:

Saturdays from 10 am to 12 noon

Mondays from 1 pm to 3 pm

Wednesdays from 6 pm to 8 pm