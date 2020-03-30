Ferdinand Heimatfest Committee Announce Heimatfest Will Take Place at Ferdinand Community Center

The Ferdinand Heimatfest Committee has announced that the 25th Anniversary of the Ferdinand Heimatfest will take place at a new location this year.

The fest, which will take place on June 19th and 20th, will take place at the Ferdinand Community Center.

While most of the fest is scheduled to take place outside, the Committee is looking forward to having a contingency plan in place to prevent issues arising due to weather.

Visit the Ferdinand Heimatfest Facebook page or website www.ferdinandheimatfest.com to stay up to date on the latest information.