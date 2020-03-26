Governor Holcomb signs new executive order in fight against COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a new executive order in the fight against COVID-19.
Holcomb outlined these new efforts during a press conference on Thursday afternoon:
- The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended the one-week waiting period that is required before paying unemployment benefits to allow claimants to receive their checks more quickly. The suspension is retroactive to March 8, 2020.
- Hoosiers with chronic health issues will be able to receive a 90-day supply of their non-controlled prescription medication, such as insulin or cholesterol medications.
- Medicaid recipients can use their benefits to cover costs of using alternate forms of transportation, such as ride-sharing services, for appointments to see their healthcare providers.
- The Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has additional funding flexibility to allow for additional home delivery of meals.
- The Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) has extended deadlines related to local government finances.
For more information, visit in.gov/gov.
