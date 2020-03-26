Governor Holcomb signs new executive order in fight against COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a new executive order in the fight against COVID-19.

Holcomb outlined these new efforts during a press conference on Thursday afternoon:

The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended the one-week waiting period that is required before paying unemployment benefits to allow claimants to receive their checks more quickly. The suspension is retroactive to March 8, 2020.

Hoosiers with chronic health issues will be able to receive a 90-day supply of their non-controlled prescription medication, such as insulin or cholesterol medications.

Medicaid recipients can use their benefits to cover costs of using alternate forms of transportation, such as ride-sharing services, for appointments to see their healthcare providers.

The Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has additional funding flexibility to allow for additional home delivery of meals.

The Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) has extended deadlines related to local government finances.

For more information, visit in.gov/gov.