Indiana Attorney General warning Hoosiers about scams related to COVID-19 pandemic

Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers about scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is actively communicating with health departments, health clinics, and retail outlets to stay on top of potential scams and concerns.

Cyber scams involving emails or text messages related to the coronavirus have already been reported.

Attorney General Hill is offering these tips to avoid phishing scams during the coronavirus pandemic:

Be on alert for communications with dangerous attachments or fraudulent links.

Treat any emails or texts with subject lines or information about coronavirus with caution.

Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments.

Always verify the email addresses of those who send you emails.

Use trusted, legitimate government websites to obtain up-to-date information.

Don’t reveal personal or financial information via email or text message.

Verify the authenticity of a charity before donating money.

Attorney General Hill is also asking Hoosiers to avoid fraudulent products that claim to test for, prevent or treat coronavirus.

The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration say there are currently no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products commercially available to treat or cure the virus.

To submit a price-gouging complaint, the Office is encouraging Hoosiers to utilize the online consumer complaint form. You can find the form by going to www.indianaconsumer.com and clicking “File a Complaint.”