Indiana colleges switch to online classes, cancel in-person commencement

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing local colleges and universities to change the way they deliver classes.
The University of Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana, and Ivy Tech are switching to online classes for the rest of the semester.
Purdue, Butler, and Indiana State Universities have also canceled their commencement ceremonies in May due to the pandemic and are switching to online classes for the rest of the spring semester.
