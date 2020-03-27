James R. Uebehlor

James R Uebelhor, 88 of Ferdinand, passed away on Thursday, March 26th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. James was born May 14, 1931 in Ferdinand to Roman and Odilia (Hollinden) Uebelhor. He married LaVerne Welp on August 21, 1954 in Schnellville. She preceded him in death on February 10, 2019. James served in the US Army from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War. James was an employee of the Bartley’s Grocery Store when he started Uebelhor TV in the basement of his and LaVerne’s house. They later expanded to the garage and then to the current location on Main Street. James and LaVerne retired in 1990. Together they enjoyed good food, good music and many trips to the Corydon Jamboree with friends. James was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church; Ferdinand American Legion Post 124; Ferdinand Fire Department for 20 years; Gold Pin member of Indiana Volunteer Firefighter’s Association; Knights of Columbus and the Ferdinand Jaycees. James helped found the Tri-County YMCA. James is survived by two sons, Scott (Mary Sue) Uebelhor of St. Anthony and Keith Uebelhor of Ferdinand; sisters, Marlene (Oscar) Schepers and Elsie (Ron) Schwinghamer both of Ferdinand and Clara Mae Evrard of Owensboro; grandchildren, Cole (Mary) Uebelhor of Tremont, IL., Kelsey (Nathan) Jones of Greenwood, IN., Morgan and Cory Uebelhor both of Ferdinand and Randi Uebelhor of Louisville; one great-grand daughter, Lucy. James was preceded in death by his wife LaVerne and a brother in-law, Estil Evrard. Private funeral services will be held at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand with burial to follow in St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jim and LaVerne Uebelhor Endowment Fund care of Dubois Community Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

