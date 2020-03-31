Keith A. Thewes, age 55, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 4:23 p.m. on , 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Keith was born in Birdseye, Indiana, on , 1964, to Lawrence and Marilyn (Persohn) Thewes. He married Gail Buechler on , 1990, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

Keith worked for Simple Transport and was a partner in Thewes Brothers Farms.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department, Celestine Community Club, and Celestine Park.

Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, jeeping, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Gail Thewes, two children April (Derek) Mullis, Lance Thewes, and companion, Brittany Partenheimer, and his parents, Lawrence and Marilyn Thewes, father and mother-in-law, Jim and Janet Buechler, all of Celestine, IN, two sisters, Michelle (Dean) Keller, Dubois, IN, Beverly (Tom) Harris, Celestine, IN, two brothers, Paul (Susie) Thewes, and Duane (Courtney) Thewes, Celestine, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is one nephew, Chad Knies.

Private services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana, with burial in St. Celestine Cemetery in Celestine, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department or the Celestine Community Club.

