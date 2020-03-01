Sandy Songer 81, of Dale, died on Feb. 28 at Willowdale Village.

She was born , 1938, in Huntingburg, IN. to Estel and Louise (Kronemeyer) Emmons.

She and her husband Bud owned and operated Songer’s IGA in Dale for many years. She was also a longtime member of the Dale United Methodist Church and served in the nursery at church for 45 years.

She is survived by her children Curt (Jan) Songer, Dean (Teri) Songer and Jon “CJ” (Schelly) Songer. A brother Steve (Vicki) Emmons and sister Teresa Emmons, four Grandchildren and three Great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud Songer and a brother John Emmons.

A Funeral Service is planned for 10 AM CT , 2020, at the Dale United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the Dale Cemetery. Rev. Michael Turner will officiate.

Friends may call from 3-7 PM CT on , 2020, at the Dale United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dale United Methodist Church.

Fuller Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fullersfh.com