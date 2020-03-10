State health officials provide update on coronavirus cases

There are now six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, two individuals from Boone and Adams counties tested positive for the virus yesterday.

The other residents who have been diagnosed live in Marion, Hendricks, and Noble counties.

We’re told that two of these individuals are being treated at the hospital.

The other four people are in self-isolation.

ISDH continues to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of these patients and is prepared for more cases.

All of the cases identified so far have a connection to another case.