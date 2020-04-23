23 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubois County

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting an additional case of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s total to 23 confirmed cases.

Local health officials are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure that all contacts of the patient have been identified and monitored.

Anyone who may have an exposure risk has been or is being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The patient is in isolation.

“With the increase of cases this week, it is obvious that COVID-19 is still present in our community. We must continue to be vigilant in our fight against this virus,” says Dubois County Health Officer, Dr. Ted Waflart. “We cannot take this disease for granted and let our guard down. Please be responsible by using cloth masks and social distance in public”.

Dubois County Health Department encourages all to be safe and take precautions if you must leave your home, maintain physical distancing, wash your hands, and wear a face mask. #InThisTogether