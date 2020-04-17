Dubois County Health Department Releases Update on COVID-19 in Dubois County; 14 Cases of COVID-19 as of April 17th

As of April 17, at 8 a.m., there is a total of 14 positive COVID-19 tests among Dubois County residents.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the public is encouraged to continue to remain at home. If you need to leave your home for essential work, or to shop for necessities and essential food or supplies, you must practice social distancing and are recommended to wear a cloth face covering. Wash your hands often and effectively. We must take every step recommended by state and local officials to contain the spread of this virus. The sooner transmission ceases the sooner we can all return to a life of normalcy. We know this is a difficult time for everyone, on so many levels: mentally, physically, financially, spiritually, and emotionally. We will get through this! #INthistogether