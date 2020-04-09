Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Updated; Now Up To 6,351 Positive Cases

COVID-19

Posted By: Zach Reuber April 9, 2020

The state’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 6,351 positive cases, 245 deaths, and 32,133 individuals have been tested.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

Dubois- 10 cases

Spencer- 1 case

Martin – 2 case

Daviess – 8 cases – 1 Death

Orange – 12 cases – 2 Deaths

Crawford- 11 case

Posey- 5 cases

Lawrence- 56 cases – 7 Deaths

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 30 cases

Vanderburgh- 49 cases – 1 Death

Benton, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Updated; Now Up To 6,351 Positive Cases"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*