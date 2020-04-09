Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Updated; Now Up To 6,351 Positive Cases

The state’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 6,351 positive cases, 245 deaths, and 32,133 individuals have been tested.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

• Dubois- 10 cases

• Spencer- 1 case

• Martin – 2 case

• Daviess – 8 cases – 1 Death

• Orange – 12 cases – 2 Deaths

• Crawford- 11 case

• Posey- 5 cases

• Lawrence- 56 cases – 7 Deaths

• Gibson- 4 cases

• Warrick- 30 cases

• Vanderburgh- 49 cases – 1 Death

Benton, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.