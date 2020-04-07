No foul play suspected after body found in Perry County

Indiana State Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on a riverbank in Perry County.
State Troopers say a fisherman discovered the body near a boat ramp along the Ohio River in Rome.
Perry County Coroner, Warren Taylor, says he was not able to make a positive identification.
Taylor says the autopsy revealed the woman was in her mid-40s.
Foul play is not suspected.
The investigation is ongoing. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
