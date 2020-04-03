Saint Joseph Church To Distribute Palms for Palm Sunday

Saint Joseph Church in Jasper will be distributing Palms for Palm Sunday this weekend with limited restrictions.

The distribution will be Saturday, April 4 from 8:00 AM till 7:00 PM or till all palms are distributed, whichever is earlier. The distribution will take place in the north parking lot at the corner of Newton and West Thirteenth Street. Please use the entrance near the rectory.

The opportunities of Confession will also be offered Saturday starting at 11:00 AM in Church. Please maintain a 6-foot distance from the person nearest you while in church. At 3:00 PM our bells will toll as an invitation to pray.

WJTS TV 18 will feature additional Easter services from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church prior to Easter.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Holy Thursday Mass will air on 18 WJTS TV at 7 pm EST on Thursday, April 9th and the Good Friday Passion Mass from St. Joseph’s Church will be aired on Friday, April 10th at 5 pm EST. The Palm Sunday and the Easter Masses will be aired on their respective Sundays at 11 am in the usual St. Joseph’s Mass broadcast slot.

WJTS TV also features the Palm Sunday and Easter Services from Salem United Church Of Christ in Huntingburg on their respective Sunday‘s in the usual Salem UCC broadcast slot of 11 am EST.