Top six nominees for Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award announced

The top six nominees for the eighth annual Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award have been announced.

This year’s nominees are Dr. Dean Beckman, Dr. Douglas Bies, Dr. Marc Campbell, Dr. Eric Hartman, Dr. James Poirier, and Dr. Kristin Werne.

Dr. Beckman attended the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and completed both his internship and residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a member of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Beckman is an internal medicine/pediatric physician at Jasper Primary Care Physicians located at 1950 St. Charles Street in Jasper.

Dr. Bies is board-certified in pediatrics and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He attended the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Illinois, and completed his residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria/St. Francis Medical Center. Dr. Bies is a pediatrician at Jasper Pediatrics, 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper.

Dr. Campbell is board certified in internal medicine and geriatric medicine. Campbell attended the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed both his internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. He served four years in the United States Navy, Medical Department. He is a physician at Memorial Internal Medicine located at 751 W. 9th Street in Jasper.

Dr. Hartman received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine in Little Rock, and completed his residency at St. Francis Family Medicine Residency in Indianapolis. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians. Hartman is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and provides hospitalist services at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Dr. Poirier received his medical degree at Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia, Canada, where he also completed his internship. He is a family medicine physician at Loogootee Family Medicine, located at 105 Cooper Street in Loogootee.

Dr. Werne received her medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Werne is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and is a physician at Jasper Obstetrics and Gynecology, located at 613 Dorbett Street in Jasper.

This award is based on outstanding job performance reflecting Memorial Hospital Mission Statement and the Core Values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality, and Justice.

To be accepted as a nominee, a physician must be classified as a member of the hospital’s medical staff for a minimum of twelve months and be in good standing with the medical staff.