Dubois County Health Department Confirms 186 Cases of COVID-19 in County

As of May 26, at 8 a.m., Dubois County Health Department confirms that 3 more positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified. This brings the total to 186 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County residents.

We are working closely with Indiana State Department of Health and local officials to ensure that close contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Everyone who may have an exposure risk to these positive cases are being notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed. The positive cases are in isolation.

Total Positive Cases New Positives Recovered* Deaths 186 3 54 2

Managing stress during an infectious outbreak is difficult, but you are not alone. Just as it is important to take care of our physical health, it also continues to be important to remember to take care of ourselves mentally as well. Taking care of yourself, your friends, and your family can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress will make your community stronger. The Dubois County Health Department wants to remind residents that there are resources and help available.

If you need support, please know there is help by contacting one of the 24/7 help lines:

Memorial Hospital Mental Health Help Line 812-827-6222

LifeSpring Health System Crisis Line 812-482-4020