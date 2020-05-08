Jasper Police Department K9 Mack Receives Donated Body Armor

Jasper Police Department’s K9 Mack has received a donation of body armor

K9 Mack has received a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Staten Island Companion Dog Training Club NY and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by SICDTC, Staten Island, NY”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated body armor to a Martin County K9 earlier this week.