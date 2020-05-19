Jasper School Board discusses tentative graduation ceremony date

Greater Jasper Consolidated School board members are hoping to hold an in-person graduation ceremony in a few months.

Superintendent, Dr. Tracy Lorey, made the announcement during the school board monthly meeting on Monday night.

Lorey says the tentative date for a graduation ceremony is Friday, July 24th, at 6:30 pm in the Jasper High School Gym.

Dr. Lorey tells us this date could change, depending on Governor Holcomb’s executive orders, and there will be restrictions.

The graduation ceremony would be limited to only seniors and school officials.

Each senior would receive four tickets.

Dr. Lorey also says they would also implement assigned seating to abide by social distancing guidelines.

A date for prom has not been set at this time.

We will have more information about Monday night’s monthly meeting in a later newscast.