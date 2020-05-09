Patoka Lake requiring registrations for June events due to COVID-19

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Patoka Lake’s June events are still on!

Registration is open for the Full Moon 5K at Patoka Lake Beach.

Runners will race on a 3.1-mile path through the woods on roadways, well-maintained gravel, and grass lane, and a paved bike trail lit by moonlight and tiki torches.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Patoka Lake’s non-releasable raptors: a red-tailed hawk, eastern screech owl, and a bald eagle.

The race takes place on Friday, June 5th at 9:15 pm at Patoka Lake Beach.

Early registration is $25, which includes a race t-shirt.

To register, head to fullmoon5k.itsyourrace.com.

The annual Kids’ Fishing Derby is also still taking place at Patoka Lake.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 6th, from 9 am to 11:30 am.

Participants are instructed to park at the Osborn Ramp, off of Highway 145.

The event is for children under 12 years old. They must be accompanied by an adult.

Prizes will be awarded.

The award ceremony will take place at 11am.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, advanced registration is required this year.

To register and for more information, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at (812)-685-2447.

Participants should plan on bringing their own lawn chairs, sunscreen, and refreshments.