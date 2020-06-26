Dubois County Health Department releases COVID-19 update; no additional cases reported

The Dubois County Health Department is reporting no additional COVID-19 cases today.

As of Friday afternoon, the county has 255 positive cases and 6 deaths.

There has been a change regarding a previously reported case due to duplication on reporting

Out of these 255 positive cases, we’re told that 225 people have recovered.

This means that they are out of isolation and are reporting as feeling well.

And as always, remember to practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face-covering whenever out in public. And wash your hands frequently with soap and water.