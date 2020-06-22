Ferdinand Heimatfest announces new raffle date

Get your raffle tickets ready!

The Ferdinand Heimatfest is holding its annual raffle drawing on Friday, July 21st.

Tickets will be sold up until the day of the drawing.

If you currently have tickets, you can mail them to PO Box 133.

If you would like to purchase tickets or have any questions, please contact Sue Fink (812-630-2839) or Neil Weyer (812-661-2711).

All tickets must be received by July 31st in order to be entered in the drawing.

Winners will be notified after the drawing takes place.