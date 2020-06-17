Ferdinand Town Council holds monthly meeting

Ferdinand residents may notice a new 4 way stop in the near future.

Ferdinand Police Department Chief, Lloyd Froman, brought the idea before the town council during Tuesday’s night’s monthly meeting.

Froman is asking council members to look into creating a 4 way stop on the edge of town at the East 5th Street and County Road 285 East intersection.

Town Council President, Ken Sicard will discuss this further with town engineer Steve Grundhoefer.

Fire Chief John Hoppenjans says the annual Fireman’s Ball is still on…but with a few changes. It will be drive-thru only and takes place on Saturday, July 25th, at the Ferdinand Community Center. Meals are served at 5 pm and will continue while supplies last.

Cleaning Concepts of Holland was approved to sanitize 5th and 18th street park facilities daily. This includes shelter houses and restrooms.

Council members then heard about a temporary water shutoff so crews can finish the water main project on Alabama and Georgia Streets.

This is scheduled for this Thursday and Friday and will affect seven homes for about two hours.

Park Board President, Matt Weyer provided an update on the Old Town Lake trail project. The project should be finished by the end of this week.

He also announced the Dubois County Community Foundation is granting the town $50,000 to help complete the second phase of this project.

Street Superintendent Tom Lueken was given the green light to apply for the next round of Community Crossings grants. The application deadline is at the end of July.

Lueken says the application includes these streets:

-Virginia Street, from West 16th Street to West 17th Street

-Michigan Street, from East 10th Street to East 14th Street

-East 8th Street from Delaware Street to Main Street

Sicard is also extending the town’s emergency order to their July monthly meeting.

The town council, plan commission, and the board of zoning appeals will continue holding their monthly meetings at the community center until the end of the year.

Council members also approved a demolition permit from Ranger Realty LLC. The company will demolish part of an old building located at 433 Virginia Street.

And finally, the council announced that their new website is up and running. To visit the website, head to ferdinandindiana.org.

The next Town Council meeting takes place on Tuesday, July 21st at 7:30 pm in the Ferdinand Community Center.