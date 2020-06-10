Hoosier Hills Credit Union to reopen service center lobbies Monday

Hoosier Hills Credit Union is re-opening its service center lobbies next week.

All locations will be open to walk-in traffic with regular business hours at each location starting Monday, June 15th.

HHCU is asking that anyone coming into the Credit Union’s facilities observe these practices:

1) Maintain social distancing (6 ft).

2) Sanitize your hands when coming and going.

3) Wear a mask when possible.

4) Follow instructions regarding any limitations we may have on the number of members permitted inside at one time.

5) Don’t visit the Credit Union if you’re experiencing any illness or if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The credit union is also asking that the first hour of each business day be reserved for the most vulnerable members whose health is more at risk when out in the public.

However, no one will be turned away for service during this hour.

The credit union has also installed new protective germ shields at all member-facing work stations.

There may be a greeter at the entrance to limit the number who can be inside the facility at one time.

Employees will also be wearing masks and gloves when serving members.

Members can either call HHCU at (800)-865-2612 to discuss options or visit hoosierhills.com/coronavirus for more information on Member Relief Options.