Jasper Police Make Arrest Regarding Vandalism at IGA and Walmart.

Jasper Police Department has made two arrests regarding the recent vandalisms around Jasper.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested on two Class A Misdemeanor Charges of Criminal Mischief. 20-year-old Morgan Decker of Jasper was charged with a Class A Misdemeanor count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

On Tuesday, Jasper Police found vandalism in the form of spray paint on public and private properties, like Hometown IGA and the Jasper Walmart.

That night, Jasper Police arrested the juvenile and Decker.

Currently, the pair is not believed to be involved with the vandalism at the Jasper Riverwalk. Jasper Police Department is still following up on leads and actively investigating this incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call the Jasper Police Department at 812-481-COPS.