Perry County Health Department reminds residents of school vaccinations

The Perry County Health Department is reminding residents about school vaccinations.

If your child is entering 6th or 12th grade, there are vaccine requirements prior to their first day of school.

The Indiana Department of Education says that vaccination requirements remain the same, regardless of what the 2020-2021 school year may look like.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all vaccines are by appointment only at the Perry County Health Department.

To schedule an appointment, call (812)-547-2746. Appointment slots fill up quickly!

Vaccines are also offered at Perry County Memorial Hospital for those with private insurance (non-Medicaid).

These vaccines are offered every Monday from 12 to 5pm by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call the hospital at (812)-547-0128.